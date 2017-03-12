Residents Stock Up On Hardware Supplies

MASON CITY, Iowa – After being wiped out of supplies from the last snow storm, a local hardware store made sure they were stocked this time around.

Kramer Ace Hardware in Mason City was steady helping customers as they came in to get supplies for the snow storm.

A large variety of snow blowers, ice melt and sand were included on their recent order.

As well as shovels.

“Generally with snow they buy shovels and once it starts melting and causing ice and slush they’ll come in and start getting ice melt,” says Joe Simmelink, Supervisor.

He says he is hopeful this will be the last snow storm and residents can start preparing for spring.