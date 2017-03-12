Snow ordinances activated in several communities

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – The winter storm that began Sunday afternoon is causing some communities to activate their emergency snow protocols.

Albert Lea – Plows will begin work at 2 am Monday. People are asked to use off street parking.

Britt – Plows will begin work at 3 am Monday. Residents are being asked to move vehicles from the streets.

Clear Lake and Ventura – Snow removal ordinance is in effect. No parking on public streets or city parking lots during snow removal operations.

Eagle Grove – Parking ban on public streets in effect notice.

Mason City – Alternate side parking ordinance is in effect until further notice.

Stewartville – Snow emergency declared from 12:01 am Monday until 7 am Tuesday. Please remove all vehicles from public streets.