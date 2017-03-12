Stocking up on groceries before the storm hits

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Folks filled the aisles of many area groceries stores today to stock up on some last minute essentials.

KIMT caught up with shoppers at MarketPlace Foods where many of them we’re filling their carts with milk, eggs, water, frozen pizza and bags of chips. In order to make sure they have plenty of food in case they are snowed in for a little bit.

“You don’t want to run out of the essentials because you don’t know when we’ll get out,” said Barb Stahl. “It could be a couple of days.”

Workers at the store say many folks came in yesterday to get items before the snow storm. Hy-Vee East in Mason City has empty shelves of milk and eggs.