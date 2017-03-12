Truck drivers are making sure they’re safe during winter weather

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- They are the big rigs on the road and during storms like this semis are extra hard to control. That’s why many park it, but others don’t have that option.

“I had a car wipe out in front of me about a month ago in Omaha, Nebraska,” said George Riekens of St. Cloud, MN. “I saw her hit some slush and spin right in front of me.”

Riekens has been a truck driver for 10 years now and he says he’s been a part of one too many snow storms, but his main concern when getting behind the wheel is making sure he gets back safe to his family.

“We want to be safe out there and to give distance for people in cars. So if a car were to cut us off we don’t have the ability to stop quickly so give us some room,” said Riekens.

Truck drivers aren’t the only ones being more cautious when it comes to driving in a snow storm. Scott Nesbitt of Lake City, IA is also more aware of his surroundings during winter weather.

“It means a lot because we have plenty of family and friends back home and our goal is to always stay safe,” said Nesbitt.

Riekens tends to drive in the early morning hours because there are less people on the roads and tells his company when he doesn’t feel the roads are safe enough to drive on.

“I tell them the roads are icy and I’m getting off because I’m not going to risk my life or anyone else’s,” said Riekens.