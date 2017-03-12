Winter returns and causes travel issues

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It didn’t take long for old man winter to tell us he isn’t leaving anytime soon.

On Sunday several inches of snow fell across our viewing area, creating some dangerous driving conditions. Many of the roads had low visibility and state officials tell us that a lot of major roadways were just completely covered.

We spotted an accident along Highway 52 near Rochester. The state patrol says the truck lost control, rolled, and then slammed into a fence. The driver only suffered minor injuries.