A snowy Spring Break for many in the area

KIMT News 3- Many school across our area didn’t have to worry about the winter weather causing any delays or cancellations today. That’s because for many districts, including Austin and Albert Lea, it’s Spring Break.

While some families are jetting off to warmer destinations for Spring Break others are stuck here in the snow, but it’s not stopping kids from enjoying their time off.

Garett Johnson is spending his afternoon shoveling the sidewalks in his neighborhood.

“I actually enjoy this,” said Garett Johnson of Austin, MN. “I was hoping that it would snow because I like the winter.”

He’s also spending some quality time with family.

“I just like the winter time a lot and I just enjoy doing stuff out in the snow like going down to the hill and sledding with my brothers.”

A little snow isn’t stopping kids in Albert Lea from taking advantage of their time off by spending time outdoors.

“It feels good outside,” said Zach Livingston of Albert Lea, MN. “It’s not too hot and it’s not too cold.”

“It’s not like you have to wear snow pants and boots every time you go out which is nice,” said Pal Wal of Albert Lea, MN.

“It’s not just students enjoying a few days of freedom. Sheila Steele is a teacher in Austin and she’s looking forward to warmer weather.

“I had watched for the forecast and saw it was going to snow, but I also see it’s going to be warmer by the end of Spring Break. So I’m looking forward to that part of Spring Break,” said Steele.

Mason City Schools are also on Spring Break.