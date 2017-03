Related Coverage Arrest made for Clear Lake burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A summer break-in is sending a Clear Lake man to prison.

50-year-old Richard Dale Sigler was sentenced Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. He pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary for illegally entering GRP and Associates in Clear Lake on July 13, 2016.

He’s been ordered to spend up to 5 years behind bars.