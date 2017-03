ELMIRA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A driver from Colorado is hurt after a rollover in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 54-year-old Jeri Michelle Zimmerman of Clifton, CO was driving west on Highway 30 just after 8 am Monday and lost control in the icy conditions.

The vehicle went into the ditch about three miles east of Chatfield and Zimmerman suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Chatfield Police Department assisted at the scene.