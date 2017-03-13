Fire at Charles City apartment building

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Fire forced residents to flee an apartment building just as Monday began.

The Charles City Fire Department was called to 906 Gilbert Street at around 12:09 am after multiple 911 calls about a fire on the first floor of an apartment complex. Firefighters responded and got the flames under control within 15 minutes.

One tenant was transported to the Floyd County Medical Center for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The Charles City Fire Department says there is major fire and smoke damage to one apartment and minor to moderate smoke damage to another. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

15 firefighters dealt with this situation in cold and snow conditions. They were assisted on the scene by Charles City police, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd County Search and Rescue and EMA, AMR Ambulance and Midamerican Energy.