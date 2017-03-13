Flushable Wipes aren’t so Flushable

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- While many brands of wipes will alert folks that they are safe to flush down to toilet, the Clear Lake Sanitary District says that isn’t the case.

Those with the Clear Lake Sanitary District say flushing any wipes can cause all kinds of trouble for water treatment plants. They say it can clog pumps causing water to backup into basements.

Even though some folks admit they know better, they say they do it more than they should.

“I flush things like Paper towels and everything else; it’s just when I run out of toilet paper,” George Higgins of Mason City.

