Former police officer to plead guilty in domestic abuse case

Eskildsen

MASON CITY, Iowa – The former Clear Lake police officer accused of domestic violence has reached a plea deal with the prosecution.

36-year-old Ryan Ray Eskildsen was arrested in December 2016 and charged with misdemeanor domestic abuse assault.  He initially pleaded not guilty and indicated he would claim self-defense at his trial, which was set to begin March 28 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Court documents filed Monday, however, state that Eskildsen has agreed to enter a guilty plea on or before April 4.

Eskildsen resigned from the Clear Lake Police Department on February 10.

