How to get a boost during Daylight Saving Time

MASON CITY, IOWA – Some folks are feeling a bit groggy after springing the clocks forward an hour yesterday.

We’re taking a look at how sleep experts are saying you should ease your way into the time change.

If you wanted to hit the snooze button this morning you probably thought twice about it because you’ve already lost an hour of sleep!

And according to health experts, your go-to coffee may not be the answer.

There are ways to get into the grove of the new time change but what most people find shocking about the day is that your heart feels it most.

A 2014 study by the University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center found a 24% increase in heart attacks on the Monday after springing forward.

So instead of just relying on a caffeine rush, here’s what you should do:

Avoid watching exciting entertainment…sorry no c-s-i.

Avoid artificial light like your cell phone.

Don’t exercise right before bed.

Get sunlight – it resets your body.

And try to get an extra 20 minutes of sleep.

Cabin Coffee customer Renee Schaefer says “We saw something cute on Facebook the other day. It said something like, ‘Darn I was going to use my extra hour to go to the gym, but you know what there is no extra hour, so I guess we’re not going to the gym!”

Whatever you do, experts say it comes down to stimulus control; if you’re not ready to go to sleep – don’t go to bed.

If you still have trouble falling asleep for the next couple of days, try spraying scents like vanilla or lavender which induce sleep.