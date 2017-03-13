Man arrested after alleged group beating in Rochester

Emanuel Alfred

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person has been arrested in an alleged group attack.

The Rochester Police Department says the incident happened early Friday morning at a gathering in the 4900 block of 19th Avenue NW.  An argument over money allegedly escalated to several people kicking and punching a 23-year-old male victim.  One of the attackers reportedly pointed a rifle at the victim.

The 23-year-old male says he was eventually let go and called 911.

24-year-old Emanual Alfred of Rochester has been arrested and is facing charges of terroristic threats, 1st degree robbery and 5th degree assault.  Police say the investigation is continuing.

