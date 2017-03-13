National Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week

BRITT, Iowa- A local hospital is participating in a nation effort to raise awareness about pulmonary rehabilitation this week.

Hancock County Health System respiratory therapist Molly Schaefer said it’s a way to provide education on how rehabilitation services can improve the quality of life for patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Schaefer said they work with each patient to make sure they’ve met the patients individual needs, providing them with individualized exercises and breathing techniques.

“We have a little device called respiratory muscle trainer, we have patients work on,” said Schaefer. “That actually strengthens the diaphragm because one thing, like our heart, we can exercise through activity. Your lungs, you can exercise with activity as well, but to strengthen that diaphragm, that means your breathing muscle under your rib cage, you really need to exercise that through breathing, what that device does is add resistance to their breathing.”

According to the American Lung Association, more than 11 million people in the U.S. suffer from COPD.