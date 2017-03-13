Oak Wilt Warning

MASON CITY, Iowa – With winter slowly coming to an end, folks in our area are pruning their trees to protect them from diseases like oak wilt.

Oak Wilt is a caused by a fungus that moves in the vascular part of the tree by insects or by connections from the tree roots.

Symptoms of oak wilt include leaf discoloration, low hanging branches and unseasonable leaf loss.

Mike Webb, Director of the Cerro Gordo Conservation Board says with the recent cold weather it can help prevent the oak trees from the disease.

“Because oak wilt is in the area it’s best to prune the trees after mid-July during the summer time through mid-March and the winter time.”

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommends homeowners not prune any trees after March 15th.