Postal Workers Push Through Snow

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- The snow can be a hassle, especially if you’re a mailman or mail-woman.

U.S. Postal Service letter carrier Becky Gump said snow can cause a number of problems, everything from walking safely to pulling up close enough to a mailbox.

“I think what we worry about today is like the trampling through the snow, what could be underneath there,” said Gump. “With the ice, people are shoveling but it still gets icy under there.”

Gump said when it’s time to walk, you have to be extra cautious.

“Delivering our packages to the door, stuff like that, is kind of a hazard because you don’t know where their steps are,” said Gump.”

Brad Rozevink of Manly said there were quite a few sidewalks and driveways that weren’t shoveled Monday during the day. He spent several hours helping residents clear off their sidewalks and driveways.

“Making sure it’s all cleared,” said Rozevink. “Getting it all done.”

Gump said until the weather clears up, she will be walking like a penguin to avoid slipping.

“It [snow] kind of slows you down,” said Gump. “You get a work out on your legs though.”