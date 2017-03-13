Reversing parts of aging

Published:

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s part of the aging process but Mayo Clinic believes they’ve found a way to reverse it but doing something rather simple.

Researchers say they looked at patients between the ages of 60-80 and had them do some high intensity aerobic exercises and resistance training. What they found is mitochondrial usually disappearing with age were now coming back to normal levels. Doctors suggest people should exercise five times a week, at least three times doing something high intensity.

