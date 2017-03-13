Rochester man accused of robbery and assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is facing charges of simple robbery and 3rd degree assault after allegedly attacking two people.

The Rochester Police Department says 23-year-old Seth Sorenson was arrested Monday morning after the incident allegedly happened Friday evening in the 1300 block of 4th Street NE.

Police say a husband and wife returned home from a date night to find Sorenson waiting for them. The couple say they are related to Sorenson and had loaned him money in the past. They say when he asked for more this time, they refused and Sorenson got upset.

He allegedly grabbed the husband’s wallet and removed some cash. The wife says she tried to stop Sorenson and was pushed to the ground. The husband says he tried to separate the two and Sorenson allegedly punched him multiple times, sending the husband to the hospital with a broken nose and other injuries.

Rochester police say Sorenson was arrested Monday at his workplace.