Several Displaced after Fire in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Several people are calling a motel home Tuesday after a fire at an apartment complex in Charles City left them nowhere else to go.

Charles City’s Fire Chief says they got the call around midnight. Once on scene, firefighters could see flames coming through the windows on the main floor. Everyone was able to get out, but one person was taken to Floyd County Medical Center for treatment. Those who were living in and around the apartment complex are now staying at a motel just down the street.

“I was sitting in my apartment watching TV, heard a bunch of yelling so I opened the door and there was smoke just totally engulfing the parking lot,” Keith Burrell said.

It took crews about 15 minutes to put out the flames. Tuesday those with the American Red Cross were helping those who were displaced to get food and clothing.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.