ROCHESTER, Minn. – You may take one of these on a daily basis like a bus or park and ride, but Minnesota leaders want to know from you how they are working and what is needed down the road.

The Greater Minnesota Transit Investment Plan is open for public comment. It covers additional service possibly needed by 2025. MnDOT officials tell us the survey isn’t too long to complete and it will really help our area with Destination Medical Center in the works.

You can access the survey, here.