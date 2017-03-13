Shoveling the Snow Away

MASON CITY, Iowa – “Well I woke up this morning, literally opened the garage and I’m like oh my god, oh my god, oh my god it’s deeper than I thought it would be,” Kelly Pederson said.

Pederson dreaded clearing the latest snowfall Monday. Lucky for her, one neighbor was feeling generous.

“It’s a lot of work and I work all day and I know everybody else does too, when someone has invested in equipment it’s like thank you Lord for being here,” Pederson said.

Pederson says she found Barry Andersen clearing her driveway for her, and that was jut the beginning for him.

Barry Andersen had his fourth driveway done when we caught up with him.

“I love it, absolutely love it, I love the snow. I just love helping people,” Andersen said.

Andersen is spending his day clearing driveways and sidewalks for those like Pederson.

“I thought what better way to help my neighbors out than to go out and snow blow their driveways, some might be out of town or have to work early and didn’t get to it this morning so I thought what the heck, let’s go out and clear driveways for them,” Pederson said.

What’s even better Andersen is an Associate Principal at Mason City High School, so he can’t help but laugh that this is how he’s spending his spring break.

“Most people envision it somewhere warm, I decided not to go that route and it’s the least I can do, just to help people out,” Pederson said.

Austin Elderidge feels the same way, as long as he gets a couple bucks out of it.

“It’s pretty easy. Nice, light, fluffy not really heavy and wet. So it’s pretty ease to push,” Elderidge said.

Elderidge says he’s not surprised either that his time off from school involves all this snow.

“Years past we’ve had snow all the way through may so it’s kind of what you expect but it’d be nice to have some warm weather again,” Elderidge said.