Showing Support

MASON CITY, Iowa – It’s an assembly to show support to those participating in this year’s Special Olympics from Mason City High School and that support was echoing throughout this gym.

The smiles were contagious. The good feelings were flowing, as students, staff, friends, and family came together to celebrate what it means to be different.

“It meant that anybody can be anything they want to be and it’s very special and important to me,” Paige Gramowski, a senior in Best Buddies, said.

Paige has been in the Best Buddies program at the school from the get-go. Paige says the program helped her gain friends she never thought she would have and pushed her to take part in activities outside of school, she never thought of doing.

“It means that you get to be who you want to be and you can treat others with respect,” Paige said.

Natalie Lindsay a senior at the high school has helped show her that.

“The Best Buddies program mostly means making friendships, it very important that everyone has someone to go to for just anything,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay has been a volunteer with the best buddies program her whole high school career. Four years later, she says the program has pushed her to make a difference in the world.

“To go into a career with special needs, it’s just helped me decide I guess what I want to go into,” Lindsay said.

Mason City has made it a tradition to support those like Paige heading down to Iowa City for the Special Olympics for years now. It shows that tradition won’t be ending anytime soon.

“They’re not much different than us, they all have dreams, and they all have goals they want to accomplish. I think everyone should know that about them,” Lindsay said.

“That’s its ok to accept them for who they are,” Lindsay said.

Mason City is the first school in Iowa history to throw a special assembly for those heading to the Special Olympics. Five students are competing in cheerleading, seven in basketball, and 10 in other events.