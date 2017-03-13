Three from Kasson injured in Olmsted County auto accident

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a one-vehicle crash in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 8:22 pm Sunday on westbound Interstate 90. 40-year-old Antroine Demonte Malone of Kasson was driving west and slid off the ramp to Highway 52, going into the ditch and onto a culvert.

Malone and two passengers, 39-year-old Tamicka Leatrica Malone and 11-year-old Antroine Malone Jr., all suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.

Road conditions were snow and ice covered at the time of the accident.

The Eyota Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.