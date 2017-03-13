Ways To Get Kids To Eat Veggies

MASON CITY, Iowa – Getting kids to eat vegetables such as carrots and spinach may be difficult for some parents, but a new study found some tips that could help.

Teresa Logan is a chef at Hy-Vee East in Mason City and enjoys cooking for her grand kids.

And she says, they don’t have a problem eating their veggies.

“They don’t frown too much on green beans. I have grandkids that really like salads and they were just taught at an early age to like it,” says Logan.

93% of children in the U.S. between the ages of 1 and 18 do not meet the current recommendations for vegetable intake, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health dietician Katelyn Nicholson has some tips.

“I like to mix when I’m doing cooking demonstrations with kids and families a 3 to 1 ratio of vegetables or fruit, so you get a little sweet and a lot of smoothies have vegetables and at least one fruit,” says Nicholson.

She says allowing kids to assist with cooking is also a good technique to encourage them to eat vegetables.

“I know we live really busy lives, but incorporate your kids in the cooking process, the more they take ownership and wash the carrots and then cutting them with a knife which is safe will be good and be close so you can advise them.”

Which is something that Logan knows from hands on experience.

“I like to roast vegetables so if you roast carrots and broccoli and onions and zucchini roast them altogether and just take on a whole different flavor and let them of make up the medley in a pan.”

Other suggestions such as offering kids a reward after eating vegetables can also help.