Wright County crash involves Austin semi driver

By Published:
Minnesota State Patrol

MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County motorist was involved in a two-vehicle collision that injured two people.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 6:39 am Monday on Interstate 94 in Wright County.  19-year-old Paige Cassidy Dobberstein of Rogers was driving west on I-94, just past Highway 25, when a semi merged into traffic.  Dobberstein hit the brakes and her car went into a spin, then was struck from behind by a semi driven by 51-year-old Christian Keith-James Farrell of Austin.

Paige Dobberstein and a passenger, 22-year-old Megan Nicole Dobberstein of Rogers, suffered what are described as minor injuries and were taken to Centra Care Health – Monticello.  Farrell was unharmed.

The State patrol says road conditions were snow and ice covered at the time of the accident.

