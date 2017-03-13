Wright County crash involves Austin semi driver

MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County motorist was involved in a two-vehicle collision that injured two people.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 6:39 am Monday on Interstate 94 in Wright County. 19-year-old Paige Cassidy Dobberstein of Rogers was driving west on I-94, just past Highway 25, when a semi merged into traffic. Dobberstein hit the brakes and her car went into a spin, then was struck from behind by a semi driven by 51-year-old Christian Keith-James Farrell of Austin.

Paige Dobberstein and a passenger, 22-year-old Megan Nicole Dobberstein of Rogers, suffered what are described as minor injuries and were taken to Centra Care Health – Monticello. Farrell was unharmed.

The State patrol says road conditions were snow and ice covered at the time of the accident.