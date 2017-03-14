Action Day

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Folks with the Freeborn County Crime Victims Crisis center are taking part by combating domestic violence in Minnesota.

Earlier today members of the Freeborn County Board signed a proclamation stating they stand behind the coalition’s efforts to stop violence in the county.

“We find that it happens here in our county and in our town and so it’s important that we get that word out to the people here and the importance of saying no to domestic violence.” We think it has to start here,” said Dotti Honsey, Freeborn County Crime Victims Crisis Center.

In 2016 21 people died as a result of domestic violence in Minnesota and zero domestic violence related deaths were reported in Iowa.