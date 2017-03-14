Annual check finds 12 Iowa deer with chronic wasting disease

By Published:
Deer

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says 12 deer taken during the 2016-2017 hunting seasons tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

That’s out of 4,879 tissue samples.

“We are extremely grateful for the cooperation of hunters and landowners in the region who gave us samples and who allow hunters access to their property during the collection effort,” said Terry Haindfield, wildlife biologist with the Iowa DNR for a six county region in northeast Iowa.

Testing is done around the state, with a focus on areas near where CWD has been confirmed.

Those areas include the northeast quarter of Pottawattamie County; Keokuk County; an area surrounding the four corners where Winnebago, Worth, Hancock and Cerro Gordo counties adjoin; Wayne, Appanoose, Davis, Wapello and potions of Monroe, Jefferson and Van Buren counties; and Winneshiek, Howard, Buchannan, Delaware, Scott, Clinton, Jackson, Dubuque, Clayton and Allamakee counties.

Chronic wasting disease was first detected in Iowa wild deer in 2013.

