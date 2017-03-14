Child Protection Center Opens in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Nine counties now have a center looking to help those sexually abused.

Mason City recently opened the doors of their newest child protection center and seeing how busy they are has local law enforcement concerned.

Allen Hospital in Waterloo now sends a team to Mason City to help children or dependent adults who may have been abused. They’ve been open a month now and investigator Jason Hugi says they’re interviewing two to three new victims every Wednesday.

“What concerns me is that means children are being abused either physically or sexually and by being busy that means you have more victims,” Hugi said.

Hugi says they’ll be hosting an open house come April. Stressing that if you know someone who’s a victim, call the police or the Iowa Department of Human Services first.