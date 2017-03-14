Gamblers can find help during March Madness

MASON CITY, Iowa – It’s an annual event that’s been around since 1939: March Madness!

And while filling out your bracket may seem to be all fun and games, for some the rush of betting on favorite teams means a struggle with gambling addiction.

In our area when March Madness comes around local bars and eateries are already anticipating large crowds of people to come watch their favorite teams.

But this month also gives those who help manage gambling treatment programs a way to reach out to people who struggle with gambling addiction.

According to the Iowa Gambling Treatment Program, between ten to 12% of Iowans need help and don’t get it.

While this is an issue that gamblers face every March, some see it as a way for the community to come together.

Owner of Burke’s Bar and Grill in Mason City says, “It’s not always about the gambling people like to get together and cheer on their team and so do I, even though I’m not a huge basketball fan, I do watch.”

According to the Iowa Gambling Treatment Program, Iowa has fewer than 800 people who actually seek assistance for their gambling issues in any given year.

Representatives at Prairie Ridge Addiction Treatment Services in Mason City say they have treatment programs provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health, consumer credit counseling for those with very serious gambling issues and a gamblers anonymous group that meets every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.