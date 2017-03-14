Gatehouse Capital Forum

MASON CITY, Iowa- Gatehouse Capital developers met with community members Tuesday to hear any questions and concerns regarding their hotel project proposal.

During a special meeting last week, the Mason City City Council determined more time was needed to decide what company will contract a hotel project downtown, Gatehouse Capital or G8 Development. The council plans to make a decision on what option they want to move forward with during their meeting on March 21.

David Rachie, a developer with Gatehouse Capital, said their idea is to turn the Music Man Square into a convention center, with the museum becoming a grand ballroom that would sit more than 600 people. The proposed hotel would be located on the south side of the mall, where the mall parking lot is currently located. They would be connected with an enhanced pedestrian crossing or a skyway.

Rachie said the new mall owners in town are willing to work with them on the parking situation, as long as there aren’t any issues with the lease agreement they have with the city.

“What you have is a proposal from your fellow citizens really,” said Rachie. “This is us coming in working with the various parts of the community, finding out what Mason City wanted, what it needed, what was the essence of it.”

Janice Rod of Mason City attended the forum on Tuesday to thank developers with Gatehouse Capital for their commitment to Meredith Wilson and the Music Man Square. She said the proposal from Gatehouse Capital would bring a lot of people into North Iowa.

“People come here and are so excited,” said Rod. “Little kids to people in their 90’s and from all over the country.”

There were other community members that attended the forum that were concerned the Gatehouse Capital proposal will not attract younger generations to North Iowa because of the focus on Music Man Square.