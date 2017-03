MASON CITY, Iowa – A Hampton man is going to trial in Cerro Gordo County.

51-year-old Steven Duane Springer was arrested on December 28, 2016 after a traffic stop in Mason City allegedly led authorities to discover over five grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

Springer has entered not guilty pleas to charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver and driving while barred.

His trial is scheduled for April 18.