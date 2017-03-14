Increase in Interest Rates

BRITT, Iowa – The Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates three times this year, which could have both positive and negative effects on people in the area.

The Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting to discuss another round of interest rate hikes.

The last time interest rates were raised was in December.

Eric Newman, president of First State Bank in Britt says it has been very affordable to borrow money over the last 10 years.

But those who work in the agricultural businesses have had some concerns with the proposed increase.

“I think right now because the agricultural area is kind of in a recession right now, so their costs are high and their income is lower so this will be an added cost that’s probably in our area who is going to affect the most is the agriculture area.”

Newman says the economy is strong right now, so even though interest rates are going up wages should also increase.