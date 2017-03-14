Iowa Attorney General is suing a maker of “drinkable sunscreen”

DES MOINES, Iowa – State Attorney General Tom Miller is suing the Colorado-based maker of so-called “drinkable sunscreen.”

The consumer fraud lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Polk County District Court against Osmosis LLC, Harmonized Water LLC and their owner, Benjamin Taylor Johnson, MD. Miller says they initially marketed their “UV Neutralizer” to Iowans without any valid testing to prove their claims.

“We allege that Johnson and his companies put consumers at considerable risk by claiming that spraying UV Neutralizer into their mouths will provide hours of sun protection,” Miller says. “These defendants admit that this product’s only ingredient is water, and we allege they can’t support their highly questionable claims that they can specially treat ordinary water to take on a wide range of health-enhancing properties.”

The lawsuit alleges that Osmosis says its “UV Neutralizer” water can protect against the Sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays by creating “scalar waves” that “vibrate” above the skin.

“It’s flat-out dangerous to consumers to make them think without any proof that this water protects them from what we know is proven—potentially cancer-causing exposure to the sun,” says Miller.

The lawsuit also states that Harmonized Water LLC sells bottles of water that promise a variety of effects depending upon “frequencies” that have been imprinted on the water molecules.

“Although our lawsuit alleges that the talk about imprinting frequencies on water is classic pseudo-science,” Miller says, “under Iowa law we don’t have to prove that. The defendants have to prove that their products work as claimed, and we allege they simply can’t.”

