Local business becomes Minnesota’s first beekeeping-based Specific Benefit Corporation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Bee Shed has become the first beekeeping-based business in the state to make the switch from an Incorporated LLC to what’s called a Specific Benefit Corporation (SBC).

The Bee Shed, which is located a few miles north or Rochester, is a honey producer and distributor of beekeeping supplies/equipment. The owners, Chris Schad and John Shonyo made the switch to a SBC last month. Schad tells us doing so allows them publicly declare their continued commitment to educating the public on the importance of bees and pollinator habitats.

“It’s telling your shareholders, “the bottom line is going to be diminished a little bit, the return on investment is going to be diminished a small amount because we’re taking some of our financial resources and some of our time to this public mission,”” he explains.

That “public mission” or specific public benefit includes beekeeper education, promoting pollinator habitat for sustainable food production and educating the public in general.”

Legislation passed in 2015 gives Minnesota companies that are looking out for the public interest, like the Bee Shed, the option of defining their business structure as Specific Benefit Corporations.