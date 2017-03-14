Local family finds themselves in the middle of Winter Storm Stella

Much of the East Coast was walloped by Winter Storm Stella on Tuesday which caused power outages, grounded flights and cancelled schools. Among the chaos was a Mason City family visiting New York for their Spring Break getaway.

The O’Neill Family arrived in New York on Saturday, so thankfully they didn’t have to deal with any of the travel headaches caused by Stella. They’re staying in Harlem, which was expected to see more than a foot of snow. However Tom O’Neill tells us they only ended up getting about six inches, so they were able to get out and do some sightseeing on Tuesday after all.

These north Iowans even spent part of their vacation pitching in to help folks dig out.

“It was nice to get out and help the neighbors and the Vacation Rental By Owner, we helped her do some shoveling and she was thrilled,” Tom explains. “A little later in the day Keaton and I got out and went down to Yankee Stadium,” Tom and his son Keaton O’Neill tell us via Skype.

With the Metro being shut down for most of the day, the family says they did plenty of walking but were glad they didn’t have to stay cooped up the entire day. The family plans to head home on Thursday.

On Tuesday, more than 6,000 flights were cancelled because of the storm and nearly 4,000 were delayed. Some local flights were impacted by weather, but not Winter Storm Stella. Flights coming from Chicago to both the Rochester International Airport and Mason City Municipal Airport were delayed and/or canceled because of winter weather hitting the Windy City this afternoon.