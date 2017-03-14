Local mother’s plea to drivers about school bus safety

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s how most kids get to and from school every day, and while school buses are the safety mode of transportation for children, the biggest safety issues is when they’re outside of the bus. We’re about halfway through the school year and a Rochester mother is afraid too many have already forgotten school bus safety laws.

“The kids came home, they were talking about it for a long time and were a little terrified I would even say,” says Rachael Majorowicz. “That night my son had asked, “Mom, what would you do if something would have happened to me or if I died.””

It’s a parents worst nightmare and something Majorowicz doesn’t want her 6-year old son to have to worry about. But last week, she says he was nearly hit by a car after getting off his school bus.

“It stopped at the sign here as it does every afternoon and put on its flashing lights, brings down the arm,” she explains that her son got off the bus and waited for the school bus driver to wave him across the road.

“So he went, and right as he got to the other side of the street a silver car cruised through the intersection and came within inches of him.”

Majorowicz tells us there have been “numerous” incidents and that even one is too many, which is why she’s decided to speak up.

“I’d say this is a frequent issue, I mean city-wide honestly, but in this neighborhood obviously I’ve seen first hand many instances where people don’t even slow down let alone stop whether it’s a stop sign or even an intersection, they just cruise right through.”

School bus safety is something the Minnesota Department of Public Safety takes very seriously.

“When you see the amber lights, you need to reduce your speed and start paying attention,” explains Sgt. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol. “Once you see the red lights come out that means he is stopping and he’s going to pick somebody up or drop somebody off so it’s important that you do stop. You’re required by law to stop a minimum of 20 feet before the bus or in front of the bus.”

He says stop arm violations when children are outside of the bus are considered gross misdemeanors and carry a fine up to $600. The public can report these violations, in fact they’re encouraged to. Not only by law enforcement, but by parents like Majorowicz.

“If we don’t watch out for each other as a community, this will never improve and kids will get hurt,” she adds.

Sgt. Christianson says if possible, get the violators license plate number and a description of the driver. He says they’re starting to see some bus companies install cameras on the stop arms which is helping them catch more violators and hold them accountable. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has plans to create a video this summer to further educate people on school bus safety. It is expected to be complete before the start of the 2017-18 school year.