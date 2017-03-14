Local teen tests his hand at robotics and overcomes his disability

HAMPTON, Iowa- One local teen is trying his hand at robotics, but he is facing a very personal challenge of his own.

Robotics clubs are growing in popularity and one local boy is not letting his disability keep him from participating.

Gabe Urbano is a Junior at Hampton Dumont High School. Urbano is visually impaired, but that’s not stopping him from exploring his interest in technology and science.

Later this month he will head to Cedar Falls to take part in the 2017 Regional Iowa First Robotic Competition. He will be competing alongside other visually impaired students from around the state.

He says the group will work to assemble robots something he says he needed to do in order to step out of his comfort zone.

“I learned how it feels to work with other people that are impaired as well,” Urbano says. “I find it interesting how visually impaired people work around and compensate in order to work machinery and tools.”

Gabe can also ride a bike he plays kickball with all his friends in gym class something he says comes easy to him.