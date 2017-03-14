Mason City man enters Alford plea for lascivious acts

By Published:
Greg Courtier

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is entering an Alford plea to lascivious acts with a child.

47-year-old Gregory Scott Courtier of Mason City was arrested in January and accused of sexually touching a young girl in February 2016.  Courtier has now entered an Alford Plea, which means he does not admit guilt but acknowledges he could be convicted at trial and will accept sentencing.

Lascivious act with a child is a class “C” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Courtier is scheduled to be sentenced on May 1 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

