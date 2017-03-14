Mower SWCD receives grant

AUSTIN, Minn.- Water quality is important for any farmer. Now two area farmers are being recognized for their efforts in cover cropping.

Tom Cotter and Tom Finnegan of Mower County are being chosen as “Cover Crop Champions” by the Mower Soil & Water Conservation District. The Mower SWCD received an $8,700 grant from The National Wildlife Federation.

Cover cropping is important in many different ways. It reduces fertilizer costs, prevents soil erosion and many other things.

Mower SWCD picked these two farmers to help other farmers with their efforts to improve their water quality.

“We are grateful for the farmers that are willing to provide their time and their mentorship to other farmers,” said Steve Lawler, Resource Specialist for Mower SWCD. “That’s really how these particular practices will flourish is if farmers can help other farmers.”