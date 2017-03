ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a famous math formula called Pi, or rather 3.14…, and on Tuesday it shared the spotlight with a sweet treat.

Since Pi and pie sound the same, people in the area are not only celebrating math but also regular pies. That includes city and county workers at the Government Center in Rochester who held a pie baking contest. Money raised from the event is going straight to Channel One Regional Food Bank to help those in need.

Most of the pies were gone within minutes.