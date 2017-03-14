Poultry Farm Moving to Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – It’s hard not to notice when a new neighbor is moving in. For one local neighborhood-, that won’t be the case.

33 year old Adam Pope is taking a leap of faith; he’s looking to build a chicken farm.

“The grain markets have been down the last couple of years. It’s just another way to diversify, plus the plant in Charles City is looking for poultry growers to provide birds to their facility,” Pope said.

He knows it’s got people living nearby, talking.

“We don’t want it because they say there’s not pollution, no smell, there always is. By then they can’t do anything about it,” Steve Fox said.

“I think it’s just that its part of farming. We live in this community, sometimes there are smells. I don’t think this one will be a lot, because of the kind of chickens he’s raising,” Carolyn Benjegerdes said.

Steve Fox has lived at his place for the past 40 years. Carolyn Benjegerdes has lived at her place for 50. Both are living out in the country, both are living less than a mile or two from where Pope is looking to build.

“Manure will be confined in the buildings throughout the whole year and I’m only going to clean them out once a year and when I do clean them out, it’s going to take about two to three days to clean the buildings and will be incorporated,” Pope explained.

That’s a big concern for Fox.

“It’s too close to the river, too close to us, too close to the golf course, not the place to build one,” Fox said.

“I don’t think there is a concern with runoff. If the manure was piled by a creek or waterway for some reason yes, but my facility, no I’m not worried about run off,” Pope said.

Pope says the manure from the chickens will turn into a dry form, not liquid, saying it will look like sawdust. He’s planning to spread it across his fields, once.

“When we’re done combining in the Fall, we’ll apply it with a manure spreader then shortly after, within minutes, we will be out there with tillage tool incorporating it into the ground,” Pope explained.

Benjegerdes is ok with that.

“Well we are farmers; we live in an agriculture community. We’ve had hogs, we’ve had chickens, and that is what it’s like. When they spread manure it might smell for a while but it goes away,” Benjegerdes said.

Pope says if people are still concerned about the facility to call him. Reminding folks his facility will be DNR regulated.

Those with Cerro Gordo County Planning and Zoning say if it was a farm housing more than a 100,000 birds, then the county could set some regulations on it. Pope’s is 2,000 birds short of that.

“We always have concerns about odor potential, potential odor impacts to nearby neighbors, particularly couple of miles. We always have concerns when there is a flood plain nearby which there happens to be in this case,” John Robbins, Assistant Administrative Officer with Planning and Zoning said.

The Board of Supervisors and Iowa Department of Natural Resources have approved Pope’s manure management plan, he just needs to make some adjustments according to the DNR.

Pope’s hoping to start building this Spring.