Rural Impact County Challenge Grant

By Published:

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Poverty remains a concern in our area and Freeborn County officials  are hoping to address poverty in the area.

The county was selected for the Rural Impact County Challenge Grant. They are teaming up with other local government entities.

This means they will work with other government entities to develop a plan that improves access to early childhood education, nutrition and workforce development.

“It’s not a fun thing to talk about and it doesn’t really necessarily promote a community, but I think talking about it and educating people about it and finding out what it means is very important,” said John Kluever, County Administrator for Freeborn County.

According to the state of Minnesota about 53% of kindergarten through seventh-grade students in the Albert Lea School District are eligible for free or reduced lunch.

