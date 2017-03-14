School bus accident in Rochester

By Published:

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A school bus collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Bamber Valley Road and Salem Road SW.

Rochester police say the vehicle was stopped at a stop light when it was struck from behind by the bus.  The driver in the vehicle suffered apparently minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.  There were three people on the bus and none of them were hurt.

Police say it appears the school bus was going too fast to stop in time and a citation is expected to be issued.

This collision happened around 2 pm Tuesday.

