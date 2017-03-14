Shoplifting pleas differ from Wyoming duo

MASON CITY, Iowa – One guilty plea and one trial in a shoplifting incident at Mills Fleet Farm.

36-year-old Mishia Jo Oldaker of Casper, Wyoming and 41-year-old Shannon Alton Winters of Rivertown, Wyoming were arrested on February 23. They allegedly tried to steal over $350 of merchandise and when confronted, Winters is accused of threatening people with a can of pepper spray.

Oldaker has pleaded guilty to 4th degree theft and been given 30 days in jail and a $315 fine.

Winters is pleading not guilty to 1st degree robbery and removal of a theft detection device. His trial date has not been set.