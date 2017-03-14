Speeders in Town

MASON CITY, Iowa – “We have a speed trailer that we set up in the summer and we can set it up in various areas of the town mainly in the parties where people are reporting a lot of speeding,” says Tyler Harmon, Police Officer with the Britt Police Department.

The speed surveying software indicates when drivers need to slow down and will display their speed for them to see.

And there is one street in particular that’s causing issues.

“Some streets are 20 mph some streets to 25 mph like main street right here it’s 20 mph, we’ve got people going 30 mph to 35 mph somewhere in there, our main road where we catch a lot of speeders is on second street by the hospital,” says Harmon.

Ethan Newman lives in the middle of town is concerned about the safety in downtown.

“I do know down by the school and the hospital it’s just very heavy traffic down there with children and safety,” says Kroneman.

He has some tips for those breaking the rules behind the wheel.

“Be aware of who’s walking around, children and students at school that’s a heavily trafficked area then definitely slow down and I know that the speed limit does change there at the school so pay attention.”

Law enforcement encourages all drivers to drive with caution to prevent accidents.