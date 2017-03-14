Steve King Defends Tweet

MASON CITY, Iowa- U.S. Representative Steve King of Iowa tweeted support for Dutch politician Geert Wilders, stating “we can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

King said people are willfully choosing to mistake his intentions. He said the tweet mentions nothing about race, instead it’s about our society’s future growth. He added, “we can’t rebuild our civilization with somebody else’s babies, unless we adopt them and raise them as our own.”

King said since 1973, there has been 60 million babies aborted in the United States. He said many people are asking every insurance policy to fund birth control when we have a fertility rate that is below the replacement rate.

“The people who disagree with me must then think we can correct the errors of our ways by importing millions from third world countries,” said King.

King said when he talks about “restoring our civilization”, he means western civilization with the values rooted in rule of law, free enterprise and a religious foundation based in Christianity.

“Of the 24 first world nations, all but one of them are not having babies at a rate to replace death. Their populations are significantly declining, 23 of the 24 nations,” said King. That’s something we need to pay attention to that’s a part of this equation, and you can’t get all of that in a tweet.”