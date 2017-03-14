Tackling concerns of poverty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A local group is continuing their efforts in ending issues like poverty in our area.

The Poverty Financial Stress and Homelessness Community Forum was held Tuesday in Rochester. Dozens of people gathered to talk about what are some of the huddles people face in the community and just how important it is to take care of each issue. We are told some topics including child care costs and housing.

The main themes from this forum will be gathered and talked about at the next meeting.