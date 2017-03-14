What’s next for healthcare?

KIMT News 3- During the Presidential campaign, President Trump made a promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. Now the groundwork for a new healthcare has been laid out, but not everyone seems to agree that it’s the right strategy to take.

Yesterday the congressional budget office predicted that 20 million fewer people would be covered with the Republican replacement for Obamacare.

President Trump and Republican leaders are taking steps to repeal and replace Obamacare. In a new report the congressional budget office estimated that the republican healthcare plan will reduce the federal budget by $337 billion dollars and lower annual health insurance premiums by about 10% over a ten year period. The report wasn’t entirely optimistic though. By the year 2026, the report suggests that 24 million Americans would be uninsured.

“We know more about the Republican plan and had more time to debate it than we did the Affordable Care Act which I think is far healthier for our country,” said Dr. Eric Shoars, Political Analyst.

Robert Hoffman is a small business owner in Albert Lea. He says Obamacare offered some positive solutions and says those will need to be worked into the Republican proposal.

“I definitely think they’ll be some carry over of Obamacare. I think the Trump care plan is going to take and improve what needs to be improved,” said Hoffman.

However, not everyone feels the same way.

“I’m not on board with it and to be honest I think healthcare would be a lot simpler if we brought the pages of the bill down and left it to the free market,” said Daniel Hanson of Albert Lea.

Dr. Shoars he believes that no matter what happens with Trump’s healthcare plan it’s a smart move for the Republican Party.

“Regardless if this bill is voted up or down or eventually becomes law that’s an important thing for Republicans,” said Dr. Shoars. “They’re keeping a promise that they’ve been making for years. Especially President Trump during the campaign, but also as it relates to 2018 as they did keep their promise, but they also had a public debate for the American people to consider.”