Alcohol consumption impacts grants

AUSTIN, Minn.- Between exams, studying and writing essays

college students have a lot to tackle in order to get good grades. A new study suggests some activities taking place outside of the classroom could make it even more challenging to earn a good GPA.

College students are known to let loose on the weekends, but researchers say partying can have an impact on their studies when they return to school the next week.

As a college freshman at Riverland Community College, Kyra Olson, is no stranger to the temptations of drinking and drugs, but it’s a temptation she’s managed to resist.

“I don’t see a need for it and I’m just concentrating on my school right now,” said Olson. “Some of my other friends that have gone to bigger party schools are around alcohol more often and I’m guessing they’re having more trouble with school.”

According to a recent study by “Journal PLoS ONE” the side effects of both alcohol and marijuana makes students less efficient at studying and retaining information in class.

“We don’t monkey around with not appropriate activity,” said Gary Schindler, Dean of Students at Riverland Community College.

Like many colleges, Riverland has strict policies in place that aim to keep students on the right track.

“We’re an alcohol and drug-free college campus,” said Schindler. “We make that clear to students about three times a year in communication that we send out to them so they’re aware of our expectation.”

That’s something Olson is keeping in mind as she pursues a degree in Elementary Education.

“I don’t have time to do that kind of stuff right now,” said Olson. “I just think people need to worry about their school first and then have fun when you’re done with school.”

Riverland has resources and materials available for students who may be struggling with substance abuse themselves or are concerned about a friend.

As for students who live on campus at Riverland if they get caught with drugs or alcohol they will be put on probation. If there’s a second offense they could face suspension.