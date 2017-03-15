Electric costs going up

MASON CITY, Iowa – It’s something you use every day without even thinking about. Whether it’s electricity or gas, you’re using energy to heat your home, cook food or watch television. And the price of using those things might be going up soon.

“I think it’s kind of crazy because we don’t have a choice,” Clear Lake resident Janell Reuscher said. “If they’re going to raise it or not you know it just gets to be too high it’s unattainable for a lot of us, it’s got to be crippling for some people on a fixed income.”

Alliant Energy announced one of the company’s subsidiaries is looking to increase rates. That means the average customer’s bill would go up more than 10 percent.

“Alliant really has a hold on the market so we don’t really have a choice,” Mason City resident Kara Morel said. “If they want to raise the rates then we just have to be at the rate they determine for us.”

And electricity is something most people use from the moment they wake up in the morning whether you’re checking your phone, turning on the television or heating up a pot of coffee.

Alliant officials say it would be the first increase since 2010 and the money would be used to modernize its grid and invest in clean energy.

“I think clean energy, renewable energy sources are extremely important,” Morel said. “I think if they’re going to raise the rates that’s the only way I’d be okay with it,”

But Reuscher wants to see the proof.

“I’d like to see their proof because a lot of that stuff is just guessing,” she said. “You know they’re looking into it, so I’d like to see where all that money’s going.”

But she knows there’s not much she can do without electricity.

“I’ll have to buy more candles and more blankets,” Reuscher said.

The increase must be approved by the Iowa Utilities Board on April 3. If approved, the increase wouldn’t take full effect until the beginning of next year.